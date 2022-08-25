ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Stock trading around $24.32 per share: What’s Next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.33%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that ZTO Prices Offering of US$870 Million Convertible Senior Notes.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced the pricing of US$870 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) (the “Notes Offering”). The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, the Company has granted the initial purchaser in the Notes Offering an option, exercisable for settlement within a 13-day period, beginning on and including the date of the Notes Offering, to purchase up to an additional US$130 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.

The Company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions as described below. The Company plans to use the remainder of the net proceeds from the Notes Offering for (i) enhancement of the scale and capability of our logistics operations; (ii) investment in the logistics ecosystem; and (iii) working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Over the last 12 months, ZTO stock dropped by -5.38%. The one-year ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.84. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.65 billion, with 809.73 million shares outstanding and 644.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ZTO stock reached a trading volume of 18335959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 15.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.33. With this latest performance, ZTO shares dropped by -7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.15 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.03, while it was recorded at 26.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 3.25%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,958 million, or 30.50% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,251,994, which is approximately 37.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,495,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $449.81 million in ZTO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $434.66 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 219.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 46,577,228 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 26,690,524 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 171,729,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,997,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,490,691 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,169,374 shares during the same period.