Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.41% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.94%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Akebia to host conference call on August 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Reported net Auryxia® (ferric citrate) product revenue of $43.7M, a 32.4% increase over Q2 2021.

Over the last 12 months, AKBA stock dropped by -85.06%. The one-year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.93. The average equity rating for AKBA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.04 million, with 183.60 million shares outstanding and 181.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, AKBA stock reached a trading volume of 2651318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $2, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on AKBA stock. On March 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AKBA shares from 10 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15.

AKBA Stock Performance Analysis:

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.94. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.31 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3980, while it was recorded at 0.3824 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3665 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.23 and a Gross Margin at +27.28. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -132.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -174.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.36.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 34.60% of AKBA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,259,104, which is approximately 12.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,339,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 million in AKBA stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $2.09 million in AKBA stock with ownership of nearly 103.44% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AKBA] by around 18,071,933 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 41,487,899 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 1,522,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,036,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKBA stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,130,021 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,521 shares during the same period.