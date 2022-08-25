Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. slashes price target on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] – find out why.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] gained 2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $256.82 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2022 that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $2.4 billion, or $9.30 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $2.4 billion, or $9.36 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $3.2 billion.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company represents 242.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.25 billion with the latest information. PXD stock price has been found in the range of $250.20 to $257.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 2464070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $286.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $272 to $244, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 8.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for PXD stock

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.46. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 17.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.41 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.87, while it was recorded at 247.17 for the last single week of trading, and 225.52 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 21.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

There are presently around $56,110 million, or 93.30% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,118,985, which is approximately -7.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,772,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 billion in PXD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $4.54 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly 12.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

600 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 18,433,885 shares. Additionally, 494 investors decreased positions by around 19,511,146 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 180,534,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,479,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,489,750 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,473 shares during the same period.