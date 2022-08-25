The Western Union Company [WU] Stock trading around $15.65 per share: What’s Next?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] loss -1.20% or -0.19 points to close at $15.65 with a heavy trading volume of 4124764 shares. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Western Union in Mali Reactivates Money Transfer Services to and from ECOWAS Countries.

Western Union today announced that it has relaunched money transfer services for customers in Mali seeking to send and receive money from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). The move reinforces Western Union’s commitment to Mali and to enabling cross-border money movement for customers in the country.

“We are excited to relaunch our money transfer services connecting Mali to ECOWAS,” said Mohamed Touhami El Ouazzani, Regional Vice President of Africa at Western Union. “Money transfers are a lifeline for many, and any disruption in services can cause an impact on the lives of customers and their families. Although we temporarily suspended our money transfer services in Mali to and from ECOWAS countries, we worked quickly to responsibly resume our services soon after the nationwide restrictions were lifted.”.

It opened the trading session at $15.80, the shares rose to $15.87 and dropped to $15.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -19.16% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, WU reached to a volume of 4124764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $18.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.78 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.46, while it was recorded at 16.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.67 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $5,955 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.25 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $347.64 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 20,425,122 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 28,121,406 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 331,964,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,511,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,531,149 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,228 shares during the same period.