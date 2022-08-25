Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] moved up 1.37: Why It’s Important

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] closed the trading session at $11.85 on 08/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.60, while the highest price level was $11.92. The company report on August 3, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Completes Acquisition of The Confidante Miami Beach and the Remaining 25% JV Interest in the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

Amends Credit Agreement to Extend Maturities and Increase Debt Capacity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.02 percent and weekly performance of -2.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 2426899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

SHO stock trade performance evaluation

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.15 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.69, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 11.35 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,741 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,629,494, which is approximately -1.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,870,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.46 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $127.85 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 8.591% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 29,325,863 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 22,180,572 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 179,778,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,284,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,002,444 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,182,935 shares during the same period.