Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] moved up 0.92: Why It’s Important

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SLGN] traded at a high on 08/24/22, posting a 0.92 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.97. The company report on August 8, 2022 that Silgan Announces Participation in Jefferies Industrials Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products, announced that it will participate in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 9, 2022. Adam Greenlee, President and CEO, and Robert Lewis, Executive Vice President and CFO, are scheduled to speak at the conference starting at 11:30 a.m. eastern time, which will be webcast live via audio. The webcast can be accessed live and for thirty days thereafter under the Events & Presentations portion of the Investor Information section of Silgan’s website at www.silganholdings.com.

Silgan is a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products with annual net sales of approximately $5.7 billion in 2021. Silgan operates 113 manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. The Company is a leading worldwide supplier of dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance and beauty products. The Company is also a leading supplier of metal containers in North America and Europe for food and general line products. In addition, the Company is a leading supplier of custom containers for shelf-stable food and personal care products in North America.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2615634 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.13%.

The market cap for SLGN stock reached $5.22 billion, with 110.84 million shares outstanding and 83.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 538.32K shares, SLGN reached a trading volume of 2615634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGN shares is $51.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Silgan Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on SLGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silgan Holdings Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLGN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SLGN stock performed recently?

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, SLGN shares gained by 11.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.18 for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.62, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 43.24 for the last 200 days.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Silgan Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silgan Holdings Inc. go to 6.57%.

Insider trade positions for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

There are presently around $3,589 million, or 71.10% of SLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,760,205, which is approximately 1.188% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,097,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $333.35 million in SLGN stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $227.79 million in SLGN stock with ownership of nearly 2.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

152 institutional holders increased their position in Silgan Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SLGN] by around 4,786,795 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 4,374,112 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 67,245,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,406,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLGN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,163 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 896,046 shares during the same period.