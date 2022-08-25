Prologis Inc. [PLD] Is Currently 2.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] jumped around 2.66 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $131.12 at the close of the session, up 2.07%. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Prologis Sets Meeting and Record Dates for Special Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) (“Prologis”) today announced that its Board of Directors has called a special meeting of its stockholders to consider and vote on its proposed merger with Duke Realty Corporation (“Duke Realty”). The special meeting will be conducted via a virtual live webcast on September 28, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m., Pacific Time. Stockholders of record of Prologis as of the close of business on August 8, 2022, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the special meeting.

Prologis Inc. stock is now -22.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLD Stock saw the intraday high of $131.63 and lowest of $129.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 174.54, which means current price is +23.16% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 2641936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $158.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 111.74.

How has PLD stock performed recently?

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 2.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.35, while it was recorded at 132.25 for the last single week of trading, and 144.28 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Insider trade positions for Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $92,135 million, or 98.40% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,250,638, which is approximately -0.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.33% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,969,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.7 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.7 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 648 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 41,762,205 shares. Additionally, 555 investors decreased positions by around 33,313,825 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 627,603,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 702,679,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,173,835 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,286,801 shares during the same period.