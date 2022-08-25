Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] Is Currently 12.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] jumped around 61.46 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $569.51 at the close of the session, up 12.10%. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Fiscal fourth quarter revenue grew 27% year over year to $1.6 billion. Fiscal year 2022 revenue grew 29% year over year to $5.5 billion.

Fiscal fourth quarter billings grew 44% year over year to $2.7 billion. Fiscal year 2022 billings grew 37% year over year to $7.5 billion.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is now 2.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PANW Stock saw the intraday high of $572.60 and lowest of $552.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 640.90, which means current price is +35.10% above from all time high which was touched on 04/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 6111228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $631.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $600 to $620, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 660 to 670.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 20.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 167.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 35.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.57. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 504.87, while it was recorded at 524.69 for the last single week of trading, and 529.48 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.21%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $49,679 million, or 90.00% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,679,461, which is approximately 1.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,455,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.11 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.65 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly -5.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

654 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 8,686,598 shares. Additionally, 603 investors decreased positions by around 8,277,380 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 70,267,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,231,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,446,950 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 518,368 shares during the same period.