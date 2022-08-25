NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Revenue clocked in at $4.60 million, up 52.74% YTD: What’s Next?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] price surged by 4.01 percent to reach at $0.59. The company report on August 10, 2022 that NuScale Power Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results and Reaffirms Financial Outlook.

Raised $381 million from successful Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. merger and associated PIPE offering.

Reaffirms financial outlook; reports strong balance sheet featuring cash and equivalents of $350.8 million and no debt.

A sum of 3031092 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 738.67K shares. NuScale Power Corporation shares reached a high of $15.79 and dropped to a low of $14.83 until finishing in the latest session at $15.32.

The one-year SMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.88. The average equity rating for SMR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for NuScale Power Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 725.17.

SMR Stock Performance Analysis:

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.67. With this latest performance, SMR shares gained by 18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.30, while it was recorded at 14.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuScale Power Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37.

NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 39.10% of SMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: G.F.W. ENERGY XII, L.P. with ownership of 2,980,758, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 37.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,380,524 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.15 million in SMR stocks shares; and SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, currently with $18.61 million in SMR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NuScale Power Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE:SMR] by around 9,739,081 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 13,011,590 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 11,502,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,247,689 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,262,199 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 12,135,251 shares during the same period.