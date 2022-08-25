Morgan Stanley lifts Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] gained 14.61% or 0.26 points to close at $2.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3492334 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Sharecare announces second quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding for a multi-year strategic partnership with Carelon to integrate Sharecare’s advocacy capabilities into Carelon’s Health Guide services that currently support hundreds of thousands of members. Sharecare has also initiated a strategic review of its non-enterprise businesses to enhance shareholder value, which management and the board of directors do not believe is currently reflected in the share price. The company’s $50 million share repurchase program previously announced on May 12, 2022, remains in place.

“Sharecare delivered solid second quarter results exceeding revenue and EBITDA guidance with continued progress on deploying our digital first strategy to drive enhanced engagement, increased access, and improved outcomes for our clients,” said Jeff Arnold, chairman and CEO of Sharecare. “We remain confident in our ability to execute on our strategy given the continued demand and momentum in new business opportunities and client wins along with retaining our current customer base, which will support accelerated revenue growth and operating performance in 2023.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.75, the shares rose to $2.04 and dropped to $1.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHCR points out that the company has recorded -29.66% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, SHCR reached to a volume of 3492334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for SHCR stock

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.91. With this latest performance, SHCR shares gained by 36.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.39 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6900, while it was recorded at 1.7400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2000 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.01 and a Gross Margin at +42.88. Sharecare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.43.

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]

There are presently around $201 million, or 38.30% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 16,395,864, which is approximately 81.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.51 million in SHCR stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $18.36 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 41,917,448 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,271,203 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,438,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,627,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,546,809 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,201,538 shares during the same period.