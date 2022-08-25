MKM Partners lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $1.21 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $309.98 during the day while it closed the day at $308.11. The company report on August 22, 2022 that World Water Week: Why The Home Depot Is for Water Conservation.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– The Home Depot.

Whether you’re replacing an inefficient fixture with a more effective product or adopting water-efficient behaviors, we can all take action to save water for future generations. We’re for Water was created by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a national campaign to help consumers save water. The Home Depot is proud to partner with WaterSense to promote the manufacturing and sale of water-efficient products. Together we’ve saved 250 billion gallons of water.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also loss -5.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has inclined by 7.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.11% and lost -25.76% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $320.50 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 2494886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $358.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $340 to $320. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $350 to $340, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 420 to 400.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 45.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.42. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 295.93, while it was recorded at 314.75 for the last single week of trading, and 332.37 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $221,266 million, or 71.00% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,428,756, which is approximately 0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,711,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.1 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.14 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,579 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 26,403,190 shares. Additionally, 1,426 investors decreased positions by around 25,941,109 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 665,796,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,140,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,178,029 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,626 shares during the same period.