Maxim Group lifts Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AYLA] gained 17.91% on the last trading session, reaching $1.58 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Ayala Pharmaceuticals Selected to Present Efficacy and Tolerability Data on AL102 in Desmoid Tumors at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2022 Congress.

Oral presentation will feature results from Part A of the Phase 2/3 RINGSIDE clinical study.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced that data on the efficacy and tolerability of investigational new drug AL102 from Part A of the Phase 2/3 RINGSIDE study will be presented in an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, to take place September 8-13, 2022 in Paris, France.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 15.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.60 million with the latest information. AYLA stock price has been found in the range of $1.37 to $1.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, AYLA reached a trading volume of 4056351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYLA shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $17, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AYLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for AYLA stock

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.06. With this latest performance, AYLA shares dropped by -6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.14 for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2817, while it was recorded at 1.3840 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3943 for the last 200 days.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AYLA]

There are presently around $7 million, or 48.70% of AYLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYLA stocks are: HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. with ownership of 2,153,273, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, holding 697,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 million in AYLA stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $0.64 million in AYLA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AYLA] by around 615,055 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,153,464 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,477,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,246,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYLA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 583,177 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 982,745 shares during the same period.