Market cap of Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] reaches 20.07B – now what?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] traded at a low on 08/24/22, posting a -1.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.09. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Yum China’s Commitment to Respecting and Protecting Human Rights in the Workplace and Communities.

Yum China.

Yum China firmly believes that a sustainable business must be built on principles of respect and protection of human rights and the company endorse the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and relevant international human rights conventions, including but not limited to the International Labor Organization (ILO) Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work. Yum China proactively identifies, prevents, and mitigates human rights violations within the company and throughout its value chain. It also takes an active role in understanding stakeholders’ concerns and expectations on human rights issues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2290702 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at 3.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.89%.

The market cap for YUMC stock reached $20.07 billion, with 421.00 million shares outstanding and 418.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 2290702 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $54.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 647.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has YUMC stock performed recently?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, YUMC shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.47, while it was recorded at 47.81 for the last single week of trading, and 46.38 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 22.33%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $15,622 million, or 84.50% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,509,264, which is approximately -1.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,526,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $877.34 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 28,013,446 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 37,169,275 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 259,665,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,848,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,636,834 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 8,536,829 shares during the same period.