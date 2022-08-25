Market cap of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] reaches 8.15M – now what?

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: TBLT] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.48 during the day while it closed the day at $3.81. The company report on August 19, 2022 that ToughBuilt Industries Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Company reports revenues of $17.9 million, a 13% year-over-year increase.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (“ToughBuilt”) (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company will discuss the results, and a business update, during the Company’s earnings conference call scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (ET) today.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock has also loss -27.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TBLT stock has declined by -27.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.72% and lost -93.04% year-on date.

The market cap for TBLT stock reached $8.15 million, with 2.14 million shares outstanding and 2.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.62M shares, TBLT reached a trading volume of 5133455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TBLT shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TBLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

TBLT stock trade performance evaluation

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.84. With this latest performance, TBLT shares dropped by -29.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.20, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 27.38 for the last 200 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.12 and a Gross Margin at +27.30. ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.51.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 17.60% of TBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TBLT stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 79,826, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.45% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 61,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in TBLT stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.15 million in TBLT stock with ownership of nearly 30.52% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT] by around 316,961 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 109,799 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 74,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 352,306 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TBLT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,775 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 109,794 shares during the same period.