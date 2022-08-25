Market cap of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] reaches 111.01M – now what?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.64 during the day while it closed the day at $0.61. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Reports Record Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and Declares Dividend of $0.025 Per Share.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022:.

Net revenues: $32.8 million in Q2 2022, as compared to $27.8 million in Q2 2021, up 18%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -13.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHIP stock has declined by -48.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.43% and lost -31.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SHIP stock reached $111.01 million, with 172.56 million shares outstanding and 164.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 3192819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45.

SHIP stock trade performance evaluation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.92. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.70 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7544, while it was recorded at 0.6459 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9853 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 2.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,325,366, which is approximately -53.122% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC, holding 569,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in SHIP stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.34 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly 286.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 1,262,952 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 5,453,568 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,550,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,166,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,854 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 3,773,522 shares during the same period.