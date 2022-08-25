Market cap of Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] reaches 6.20B – now what?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] surged by $1.75 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $41.45 during the day while it closed the day at $40.72. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Survey reveals majority of Singaporeans invest in money market funds to hedge against rising inflation.

Digital brokerage – Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. and moomoo wealth management platform (“moomoo SG”), a subsidiary of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU; “Futu”), recently concluded a survey on how Singaporeans are tiding against inflation and the behaviors of different demographics when allocating their money to fund portfolios. Primarily, the data shows that 66% of respondents are worried about the strong US dollar and high inflation, with 80.5% believing that investing is essential to hedge against inflation.

Futu Holdings Limited stock has also gained 2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FUTU stock has inclined by 28.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.96% and lost -5.96% year-on date.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $6.20 billion, with 147.34 million shares outstanding and 64.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 2652803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $52.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on FUTU stock. On May 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FUTU shares from 198 to 51.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 56.09.

FUTU stock trade performance evaluation

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -3.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.22, while it was recorded at 39.24 for the last single week of trading, and 41.47 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,214 million, or 38.10% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,585,145, which is approximately 52.838% of the company’s market cap and around 8.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,912,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.31 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $110.74 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 5.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

108 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 6,022,872 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 8,014,872 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 15,772,821 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,810,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,519 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,822,787 shares during the same period.