Market cap of FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI] reaches 27.29M – now what?

FGI Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ: FGI] price plunged by -11.11 percent to reach at -$0.37. The company report on August 10, 2022 that FGI INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS.

FGI Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: FGI) (“FGI” or the “Company”), a leading global supplier of kitchen and bath products, today announced results for the second quarter of 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 HIGHLIGHTS(As compared to the Second Quarter of 2021).

A sum of 3115094 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 44.06K shares. FGI Industries Ltd. shares reached a high of $4.10 and dropped to a low of $2.76 until finishing in the latest session at $2.96.

The one-year FGI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.67. The average equity rating for FGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FGI Industries Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

FGI Stock Performance Analysis:

FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.25. With this latest performance, FGI shares gained by 25.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.92 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into FGI Industries Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.59. FGI Industries Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 174.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.83.

FGI Industries Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FGI Industries Ltd. [FGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.40% of FGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FGI stocks are: FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 581,939, which is approximately 86.671% of the company’s market cap and around 73.68% of the total institutional ownership; EIDELMAN VIRANT CAPITAL, holding 70,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in FGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77000.0 in FGI stock with ownership of nearly 81.803% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FGI Industries Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in FGI Industries Ltd. [NASDAQ:FGI] by around 282,714 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 117,945 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 295,494 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 696,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FGI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 63,346 shares during the same period.