Market cap of ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] reaches 1.06B – now what?

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ: ACMR] price surged by 2.57 percent to reach at $0.42. The company report on August 5, 2022 that ACM Research Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM,” and with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer processing solutions for semiconductor and advanced wafer-level packaging applications, today reported financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Our second quarter results represent a solid recovery following the COVID-19 related restrictions in Shanghai that affected the first quarter. We are pleased with our revenue and profitability as our facilities gradually returned to a more normal operational status,” said Dr. David Wang, ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We were approved to reopen our Chuansha manufacturing facility under a closed loop production process in late April, and as of July 1, our operations in Shanghai have largely returned to normal. My sincere thanks go out to our employees, business partners, and customers for their dedication as we manage our way through the COVID pandemic.”.

A sum of 2649892 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 866.00K shares. ACM Research Inc. shares reached a high of $16.96 and dropped to a low of $16.33 until finishing in the latest session at $16.77.

The one-year ACMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.11. The average equity rating for ACMR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $31.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for ACM Research Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ACMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.62.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, ACMR shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.47, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 21.25 for the last 200 days.

ACM Research Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc. go to 42.74%.

There are presently around $614 million, or 74.50% of ACMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,266,800, which is approximately 22.427% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,193,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.1 million in ACMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.95 million in ACMR stock with ownership of nearly 346.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACM Research Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR] by around 13,139,743 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,346,011 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 18,111,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,596,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACMR stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,951,694 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,601,167 shares during the same period.