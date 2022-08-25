Market Analysts see Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.14% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.28%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

– Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 PM ET today.

Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, SLDP stock dropped by -28.40%. The one-year Solid Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.69. The average equity rating for SLDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.32 billion, with 174.13 million shares outstanding and 121.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, SLDP stock reached a trading volume of 2720315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $11.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 206.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.76 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.10 and a Current Ratio set at 36.10.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $219 million, or 28.40% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: KIM, LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.3 million in SLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $32.05 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly 197.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 14,811,577 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,726,472 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 13,509,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,047,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,876,896 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,702,560 shares during the same period.