Market Analysts see Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] gained 17.87% or 0.19 points to close at $1.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3449045 shares. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Research and Development Grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research for SLS-004.

SLS-004 Utilizes CRISPR-dCas9 to Target the SNCA Gene Responsible for the Expression of Alpha-Synuclein.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it was selected to receive a grant from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research to advance preclinical research and development of its gene therapy delivered SLS-004 program.

It opened the trading session at $1.02, the shares rose to $1.22 and dropped to $1.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEEL points out that the company has recorded 23.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -154.17% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SEEL reached to a volume of 3449045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.18. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 39.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8651, while it was recorded at 1.0880 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0796 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.80.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

There are presently around $39 million, or 33.20% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,927,350, which is approximately -12.806% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENDELL JEFFREY L, holding 4,908,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.99 million in SEEL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $3.15 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly -33.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 6,258,302 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 15,460,403 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,508,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,226,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,058,083 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,858,556 shares during the same period.