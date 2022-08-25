Market Analysts see Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE: HR] traded at a high on 08/24/22, posting a 0.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.82. The company report on August 9, 2022 that Healthcare Realty Trust Reports Results for the Second Quarter.

All Data Is Presented on a Pre-Merger Basis, Unless Otherwise Noted.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $6.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Normalized FFO for the three months ended June 30, 2022 totaled $67.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share. Please note that all information is presented on a pre-merger basis, unless otherwise noted.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2913975 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.31%.

The market cap for HR stock reached $9.81 billion, with 149.68 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, HR reached a trading volume of 2913975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HR shares is $30.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on HR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for HR in the course of the last twelve months was 269.54.

How has HR stock performed recently?

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, HR shares gained by 5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 26.24 for the last single week of trading, and 30.51 for the last 200 days.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.30 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Insider trade positions for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [HR]

There are presently around $9,837 million, or 61.50% of HR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,227,546, which is approximately 1.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,388,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $965.37 million in HR stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $507.27 million in HR stock with ownership of nearly -23.589% of the company’s market capitalization.

229 institutional holders increased their position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated [NYSE:HR] by around 61,000,884 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 61,563,996 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 258,433,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,998,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HR stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,255,911 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 8,855,280 shares during the same period.