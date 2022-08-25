Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] is -80.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] gained 7.75% on the last trading session, reaching $3.06 price per share at the time. The company report on August 19, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on September 6, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) (“Kingsoft Cloud” or the “Company”), a leading independent cloud service provider in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 before the open of U.S. markets on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Kingsoft Cloud’s management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8:00 am, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited represents 243.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $780.67 million with the latest information. KC stock price has been found in the range of $2.83 to $3.215.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 2405000 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. On January 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KC shares from 37 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for KC stock

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.33. With this latest performance, KC shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 2.96 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 8,828,582 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 21,038,437 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 26,772,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,639,489 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,041 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,890,223 shares during the same period.