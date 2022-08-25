Intuit Inc. [INTU] Is Currently 3.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] jumped around 16.21 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $465.77 at the close of the session, up 3.61%. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Intuit Reports Strong Full Year Results and Sets Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Full year revenue grew 32 percent, 24 percent excluding Mailchimp.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform behind TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022, which ended July 31, 2022.

Intuit Inc. stock is now -27.59% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTU Stock saw the intraday high of $487.80 and lowest of $465.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 716.86, which means current price is +37.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, INTU reached a trading volume of 3572601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intuit Inc. [INTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $530.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $790 to $600. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $725 to $600, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on INTU stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTU shares from 750 to 640.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 15.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 41.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has INTU stock performed recently?

Intuit Inc. [INTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, INTU shares gained by 12.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 425.18, while it was recorded at 460.63 for the last single week of trading, and 493.24 for the last 200 days.

Intuit Inc. [INTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.27 and a Gross Margin at +81.01. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.41.

Return on Total Capital for INTU is now 24.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.13. Additionally, INTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Intuit Inc. [INTU] managed to generate an average of $152,741 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 16.84%.

Insider trade positions for Intuit Inc. [INTU]

There are presently around $110,689 million, or 86.40% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,352,732, which is approximately 1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,262,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.3 billion in INTU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $8.27 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 3.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 721 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 16,233,132 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 15,679,320 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 205,734,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,646,705 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,530,575 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 3,626,630 shares during the same period.