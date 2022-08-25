Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Is Currently 0.29 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] gained 0.29% or 0.18 points to close at $61.31 with a heavy trading volume of 2591591 shares. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Q32 Bio and Horizon Therapeutics Announce Collaboration in Autoimmune Diseases.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Q32 Bio, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing biologic therapeutics to restore immune homeostasis, and Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP), today announced that they have entered into a collaboration and option agreement to develop ADX-914 for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

ADX-914 is a fully human anti-IL-7Rα antibody that re-regulates adaptive immune function by blocking signaling mediated by both IL-7 and TSLP. Q32 has recently completed a biomarker-enabled Phase 1 study characterizing pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and safety of ADX-914 that demonstrated pharmacological effect on T cells in healthy volunteers. Q32 expects to initiate a Phase 2 trial in atopic dermatitis later this year and is planning to initiate a Phase 2 trial in a second autoimmune disease next year.

It opened the trading session at $60.84, the shares rose to $61.75 and dropped to $60.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HZNP points out that the company has recorded -32.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, HZNP reached to a volume of 2591591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $105.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HZNP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 2.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for HZNP stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, HZNP shares dropped by -24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.35 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.82, while it was recorded at 60.76 for the last single week of trading, and 93.87 for the last 200 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]

There are presently around $12,820 million, or 95.30% of HZNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,922,375, which is approximately 2.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,598,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.03 million in HZNP stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $742.69 million in HZNP stock with ownership of nearly -20.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:HZNP] by around 21,314,798 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 18,084,669 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 169,709,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,108,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HZNP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,755,838 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,926,760 shares during the same period.