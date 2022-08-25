Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] is -68.76% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] loss -0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.88 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Hippo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Hippo, (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months that ended June 30, 2022.

Complete financial results and updated full year guidance for 2022 can be found in the company’s shareholder letter in the Investor Relations section of Hippo’s website at https://investors.hippo.com.

Hippo Holdings Inc. represents 566.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $544.00 million with the latest information. HIPO stock price has been found in the range of $0.8308 to $0.8907.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, HIPO reached a trading volume of 3683423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for HIPO stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, HIPO shares gained by 16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.92 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8689, while it was recorded at 0.8986 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8938 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.64. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]

There are presently around $141 million, or 32.40% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,564,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.41 million in HIPO stocks shares; and INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15.35 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 40,090,263 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 21,574,775 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 97,364,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,029,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,655,292 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 14,359,743 shares during the same period.