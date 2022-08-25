Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] moved down -7.23: Why It’s Important

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.04%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that Helbiz to Expand European Presence and Launch in Spain.

Launching next month in Alcalá de Henares, Helbiz will hold the largest license in the popular tourist city.

Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, will expand its European presence by launching e-scooters next month in Alcalá de Henares, Spain. The e-scooters will launch on September 12, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, HLBZ stock dropped by -88.12%. The average equity rating for HLBZ stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.66 million, with 30.14 million shares outstanding and 8.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.35M shares, HLBZ stock reached a trading volume of 6365725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16.

HLBZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.04. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 52.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.13 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7999, while it was recorded at 0.9413 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2523 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helbiz Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.30% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 940,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 190,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 319,814 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 470,109 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 720,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,510,285 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,202 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 469,833 shares during the same period.