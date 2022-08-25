GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] Stock trading around $6.18 per share: What’s Next?

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDRX] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $6.3499 during the day while it closed the day at $6.18. The company report on August 8, 2022 that GoodRx Releases Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, has released its second quarter 2022 financial results and posted a letter to shareholders on the Overview page of its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

GoodRx management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com. To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in details and a unique passcode required to join.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDRX stock has declined by -17.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.01% and lost -81.09% year-on date.

The market cap for GDRX stock reached $2.60 billion, with 412.13 million shares outstanding and 77.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GDRX reached a trading volume of 2459437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDRX shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2022, representing the official price target for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GDRX stock. On June 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GDRX shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GoodRx Holdings Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDRX in the course of the last twelve months was 14.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.20.

GDRX stock trade performance evaluation

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, GDRX shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 6.13 for the last single week of trading, and 19.04 for the last 200 days.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GoodRx Holdings Inc. go to 16.09%.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. [GDRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $966 million, or 85.30% of GDRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDRX stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 84,700,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 18,857,492 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.54 million in GDRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $43.82 million in GDRX stock with ownership of nearly 19.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in GoodRx Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDRX] by around 21,083,008 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 9,870,552 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 125,402,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,356,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDRX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,326,870 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,045,962 shares during the same period.