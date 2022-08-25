General Mills Inc. [GIS] Revenue clocked in at $18.99 billion, up 16.43% YTD: What’s Next?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $78.535 during the day while it closed the day at $78.45. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Old El Paso™ Introduces New Tortilla Pockets with a Sealed Bottom for Less Mess on Taco Night.

Family Taco Night Just Got Better with Old El Paso Tortilla Pockets and Inspiration from Former “Bachelorette” and Mom Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

Old El Paso™ knows families love taco night, but don’t always love the mess, which is why they’re introducing the perfect solution with new Tortilla Pockets. These easy-to-hold soft flour tortillas have a sealed bottom for easy filling and less mess. The innovation makes customizing tacos simple, easy and fun.

General Mills Inc. stock has also gained 1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GIS stock has inclined by 13.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.90% and gained 16.43% year-on date.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $46.45 billion, with 604.20 million shares outstanding and 593.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2487165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $72.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $66, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on GIS stock. On September 21, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GIS shares from 57 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 30.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

GIS stock trade performance evaluation

General Mills Inc. [GIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 5.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.26, while it was recorded at 77.86 for the last single week of trading, and 69.18 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 4.82%.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,735 million, or 78.30% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,457,105, which is approximately 6.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,264,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.01 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly 10.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

672 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 29,175,116 shares. Additionally, 678 investors decreased positions by around 28,212,436 shares, while 278 investors held positions by with 398,128,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,516,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,363,616 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,302,315 shares during the same period.