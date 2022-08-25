Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] is -45.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] slipped around -0.31 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $17.71 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on August 2, 2022 that CytoSorb® Becomes a Featured Blood Purification Therapy on Fresenius Medical Care Critical Care Platforms.

Fresenius Medical Care and CytoSorbents have expanded their partnership via a multi-stage collaboration designed to seize new sales opportunities and jointly develop future innovations.

CytoSorb will be featured on Fresenius Medical Care’s critical care platforms for the removal of cytokines, bilirubin, and myoglobin.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock is now -45.44% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FMS Stock saw the intraday high of $17.82 and lowest of $17.005 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.35, which means current price is +4.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 843.75K shares, FMS reached a trading volume of 5069537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $27.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $32.40 to $30.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

How has FMS stock performed recently?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, FMS shares dropped by -21.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.58 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.85, while it was recorded at 17.97 for the last single week of trading, and 29.41 for the last 200 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.34 and a Gross Margin at +28.81. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 7.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.89. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $7,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 1.05%.

Insider trade positions for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]

Positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 4,134,168 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 1,856,616 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 26,785,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,775,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,112,073 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 277,353 shares during the same period.