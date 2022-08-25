For Valero Energy Corporation [VLO], Analyst sees a rise to $155. What next?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] price surged by 0.01 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 28, 2022 that Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $4.7 billion, or $11.57 per share.

Reported adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $4.6 billion, or $11.36 per share.

A sum of 3416086 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.19M shares. Valero Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $124.28 and dropped to a low of $121.06 until finishing in the latest session at $122.12.

The one-year VLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.37. The average equity rating for VLO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $134.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on VLO stock. On May 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VLO shares from 95 to 121.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

VLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 13.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.92 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.92, while it was recorded at 120.14 for the last single week of trading, and 98.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Valero Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,877 million, or 82.40% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,191,671, which is approximately -12.019% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,812,927 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.37 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.58 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly 2.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

593 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 36,771,433 shares. Additionally, 565 investors decreased positions by around 39,508,840 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 242,071,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 318,352,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,389,181 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,429,065 shares during the same period.