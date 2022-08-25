Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell -4.33% so far this year. What now?

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] jumped around 1.24 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.30 at the close of the session, up 20.46%. The company report on August 5, 2022 that Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions.

Webcast on August 9, 2022.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock is now -4.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UUUU Stock saw the intraday high of $7.33 and lowest of $6.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.39, which means current price is +55.65% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 7994241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $10.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.31.

How has UUUU stock performed recently?

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.93. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 29.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.40 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.91, while it was recorded at 6.25 for the last single week of trading, and 7.43 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1112.59 and a Gross Margin at -97.46. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Insider trade positions for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]

There are presently around $406 million, or 40.08% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 8,037,476, which is approximately -49.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,895,036 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.63 million in UUUU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $39.78 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 1.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 12,332,094 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 18,398,549 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,938,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,668,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,883,203 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,131,261 shares during the same period.