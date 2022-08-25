ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] moved down -1.62: Why It’s Important

ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ: MOHO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -34.56%. The company report on March 17, 2022 that ECMOHO Receives Approval to Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market.

ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), an integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced that on March 16, 2022, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) approved the Company’s request to transfer the listing of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”) from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The transfer is expected to take effect at the opening of business on March 17, 2022. The transfer of the Company’s listing to the Nasdaq Capital Market is not expected to have any impact on trading in the Company’s ADSs. The Company’s ADSs will continue to trade uninterruptedly under the symbol “MOHO.” The Nasdaq Capital Market operates in substantially the same manner as the Nasdaq Global Market, and companies on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet certain financial and corporate governance requirements to qualify for continued listing.

As previously disclosed, on September 16, 2021, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the ADSs had been below US$1.00 per ADS for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a period of 180 calendar days, or until March 15, 2022, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. In response, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Over the last 12 months, MOHO stock dropped by -77.80%. The average equity rating for MOHO stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.99 million, with 46.09 million shares outstanding and 34.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, MOHO stock reached a trading volume of 5205067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ECMOHO Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

MOHO Stock Performance Analysis:

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.56. With this latest performance, MOHO shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.78 for ECMOHO Limited [MOHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2040, while it was recorded at 0.1523 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2892 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ECMOHO Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.41 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. ECMOHO Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.13.

ECMOHO Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

ECMOHO Limited [MOHO] Insider Position Details

Positions in ECMOHO Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in ECMOHO Limited [NASDAQ:MOHO] by around 108,611 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 593,983 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 181,904 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOHO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,611 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 126,797 shares during the same period.