Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] gain 18.12% so far this year. What now?

Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ: DLTR] loss -0.08% on the last trading session, reaching $165.98 price per share at the time. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) will host its conference call for investors and analysts to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022.

Dollar Tree Inc. represents 225.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.35 billion with the latest information. DLTR stock price has been found in the range of $163.775 to $166.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, DLTR reached a trading volume of 2743880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLTR shares is $177.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dollar Tree Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $140 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Dollar Tree Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $170, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on DLTR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DLTR shares from 175 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dollar Tree Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for DLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for DLTR stock

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.31. With this latest performance, DLTR shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.51 for Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.64, while it was recorded at 167.05 for the last single week of trading, and 150.10 for the last 200 days.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dollar Tree Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dollar Tree Inc. go to 16.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dollar Tree Inc. [DLTR]

There are presently around $36,185 million, or 99.40% of DLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,138,804, which is approximately -1.151% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,912,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.81 billion in DLTR stocks shares; and MANTLE RIDGE LP, currently with $1.89 billion in DLTR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dollar Tree Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 392 institutional holders increased their position in Dollar Tree Inc. [NASDAQ:DLTR] by around 18,893,249 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 18,046,536 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 181,070,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,010,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DLTR stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,558,814 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,180 shares during the same period.