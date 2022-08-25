DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] Is Currently -4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] loss -4.91% or -1.01 points to close at $19.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3801704 shares. The company report on August 23, 2022 that DigitalBridge Completes One-For-Four Reverse Stock Split.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE:DBRG) announced today that it has completed the previously announced reverse stock split of DBRG common stock at a ratio of 1-for-4, with a proportionate reduction in the outstanding shares of its common stock (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

The Reverse Stock Split is intended to reinforce the completion of the Company’s successful business transformation, more closely align DigitalBridge’s outstanding share count with companies of similar size and scope, and generate additional administrative cost savings, consistent with management’s ongoing initiatives to simplify and rationalize the Company.

It opened the trading session at $20.23, the shares rose to $20.439 and dropped to $19.325, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBRG points out that the company has recorded -27.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, DBRG reached to a volume of 3801704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 62.82.

Trading performance analysis for DBRG stock

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.69. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -5.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.70, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

An analysis of insider ownership at DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]

There are presently around $2,708 million, or 87.90% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,382,353, which is approximately 14.065% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WAFRA INC., holding 14,435,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.07 million in DBRG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $197.26 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly -8.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 35,230,832 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 11,926,868 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 91,444,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,602,569 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,831,748 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,545 shares during the same period.