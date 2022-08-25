DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] Stock trading around $34.36 per share: What’s Next?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] closed the trading session at $34.36 on 08/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.02, while the highest price level was $34.59. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Receives Notice of Filing Delinquency from Nasdaq.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that, as expected, it received written notification from The NASDAQ Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) on August 12, 2022 that the Company remains out of compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules because the Company has not yet filed its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022 (individually the “First Quarter 10-Q” and “Second Quarter 10-Q,” respectively, and together, the “Quarterly Reports”). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires Nasdaq-listed companies to timely file all periodic reports.

The Company previously received written notification from Nasdaq on May 12, 2022, that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules since the Company had not timely filed its First Quarter 10-Q. In response to the notification and pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company submitted a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance and it targeted filing the First Quarter 10-Q by August 14, 2022. Nasdaq granted the Company an extension of time through August 14, 2022, in which to regain compliance. As stated in the Company’s press release dated August 4, 2022, the Company notified Nasdaq that it no longer expected that it would be able to file First Quarter 10-Q or the Second Quarter 10-Q by August 14, 2022. On August 13, 2022, the Company submitted an updated compliance plan to Nasdaq with a request to Nasdaq for additional time to demonstrate compliance with the listing rules. If approved, Nasdaq could grant a continued exception to allow the Company to regain compliance with all delinquent filings for up to 180 days from the filing deadline of the First Quarter 10-Q, which is November 7, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -38.41 percent and weekly performance of -3.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 4220836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $42.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -4.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.54 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.83, while it was recorded at 35.05 for the last single week of trading, and 45.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 5.20%.

There are presently around $7,218 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,451,261, which is approximately 5.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,435,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $839.59 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $438.39 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 9.334% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 31,375,462 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 34,064,101 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 144,624,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,064,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,857,300 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 22,755,762 shares during the same period.