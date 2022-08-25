Credit Suisse slashes price target on Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] – find out why.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.28 during the day while it closed the day at $8.01. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Chindata and Vertiv Release ‘X-Cooling’, World’s First Zero-WUE Waterless Cooling Technology.

On July 29th, one industry leader in carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions, Chindata Group, and technical research partner, Vertiv Technology jointly released details of the world’s first waterless cooling technology during the 2022 China Computing Conference. Coined “X-Cooling”, the solution enables data centers to achieve zero WUE cooling, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Leveraging this technology will promote sustainability across the entire industry and lead to further innovation in the development of more efficient data centers.

Speaking at the 2022 China Computing Conference, Zhang Binghua, CTO of Chindata Group, said, “Carbon emissions, water and energy use are three areas which present a fundamental challenge for data centers. Together with the technical research and supply chain integration expertise of our partner Vertiv Technology, Chindata Group is very pleased to release details of ‘X-Cooling,’ the world’s first waterless cooling technology. We believe this major innovation in the reduction of power usage effectiveness (PUE) and water use efficiency (WUE) for cooling will bring about a new paradigm for the development of green and other low-carbon technologies, enabling better use of land, energy, and water. At Chindata Group, we are passionate about promoting sustainability and efficient energy use.”.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock has also gained 6.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CD stock has inclined by 40.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.84% and gained 21.55% year-on date.

The market cap for CD stock reached $2.94 billion, with 363.72 million shares outstanding and 176.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, CD reached a trading volume of 8539051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $9.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.80. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 14.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.02 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.32, while it was recorded at 7.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.61 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +40.60. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $673 million, or 45.40% of CD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CD stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 11,174,309, which is approximately 1.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.64% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 7,208,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.74 million in CD stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $52.21 million in CD stock with ownership of nearly 28.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 28,025,379 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 18,381,396 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 37,645,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,052,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,977,515 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,522,454 shares during the same period.