Cowen slashes price target on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] – find out why.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE: TUFN] gained 2.54% or 0.32 points to close at $12.94 with a heavy trading volume of 15957881 shares. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Tufin Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Second quarter revenue of $29.5 million increased 15% year-over-year.

GAAP operating loss of $14.3 million and non-GAAP operating loss of $7.1 million.

It opened the trading session at $12.95, the shares rose to $12.96 and dropped to $12.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUFN points out that the company has recorded 57.42% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 507.01K shares, TUFN reached to a volume of 15957881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUFN shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUFN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Trading performance analysis for TUFN stock

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.95. With this latest performance, TUFN shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.77 for the last 200 days.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [TUFN]

There are presently around $281 million, or 63.50% of TUFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUFN stocks are: BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,810,056, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.07% of the total institutional ownership; EVR RESEARCH LP, holding 2,780,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.97 million in TUFN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $22.34 million in TUFN stock with ownership of nearly 453.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

56 institutional holders increased their position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. [NYSE:TUFN] by around 14,036,618 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 14,506,048 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 6,827,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,715,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUFN stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,954,319 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,194,314 shares during the same period.