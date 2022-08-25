Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is -36.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] traded at a high on 08/24/22, posting a 9.96 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $27.83. The company report on August 18, 2022 that No Evidence of Data Manipulation in Science Publication on Simufilam.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, was recently informed by the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (JPAD) that there is no convincing evidence to support allegations of data manipulation in a 2020 paper on simufilam co-authored by the Company’s personnel and its science collaborators.

JPAD communicated the following statement to the Company on Monday, August 15th after the close of market, which is reprinted in full below:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3261443 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cassava Sciences Inc. stands at 15.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.64%.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $1.15 billion, with 40.02 million shares outstanding and 37.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 3261443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $69.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $80 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Cassava Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVA stock. On February 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SAVA shares from 20 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 3.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

How has SAVA stock performed recently?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 28.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.68, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading, and 35.01 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.94.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.40 and a Current Ratio set at 23.40.

Insider trade positions for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]

There are presently around $278 million, or 25.30% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,661,720, which is approximately -1.559% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,047,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.99 million in SAVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $27.83 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly -5.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cassava Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 1,078,339 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 1,311,866 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 7,599,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,989,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,534 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 339,505 shares during the same period.