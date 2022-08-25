Caleres Inc. [CAL] is 10.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleres Inc. [NYSE: CAL] traded at a low on 08/24/22, posting a -15.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.16. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Caleres Reports Record Consolidated Net Sales and Earnings in Second Quarter 2022 and Reiterates Full Year 2022 Earnings Per Share Guidance.

Delivers record second quarter consolidated net sales of $738.3 million.

Generates record second quarter earnings per diluted share of $1.38.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2544270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Caleres Inc. stands at 7.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.26%.

The market cap for CAL stock reached $933.44 million, with 36.21 million shares outstanding and 35.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 740.36K shares, CAL reached a trading volume of 2544270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caleres Inc. [CAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAL shares is $36.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Caleres Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Caleres Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caleres Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has CAL stock performed recently?

Caleres Inc. [CAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.71. With this latest performance, CAL shares gained by 5.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Caleres Inc. [CAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.23, while it was recorded at 29.15 for the last single week of trading, and 24.18 for the last 200 days.

Caleres Inc. [CAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caleres Inc. [CAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.12 and a Gross Margin at +43.53. Caleres Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.75.

Caleres Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Caleres Inc. [CAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caleres Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Caleres Inc. [CAL]

There are presently around $801 million, or 92.30% of CAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,059,143, which is approximately 1.515% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,672,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.4 million in CAL stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $67.73 million in CAL stock with ownership of nearly 90.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caleres Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Caleres Inc. [NYSE:CAL] by around 5,248,625 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,377,677 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,218,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,845,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAL stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,600,793 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,262,577 shares during the same period.