BTIG Research lifts agilon health inc. [AGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 2.99% or 0.64 points to close at $22.05 with a heavy trading volume of 2786870 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 that agilon health Announces Retirement and New Appointment to its Board of Directors.

Michael Smith to retire after 5 years of service; Jeff Schwaneke named to agilon board.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced today that Michael Smith will retire from agilon health’s board of directors after more than five years of service. Upon Smith’s retirement, Jeff Schwaneke has been elected as an independent board member effective immediately. Schwaneke is the former Executive Vice President, Health Care Enterprises for Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, and a leading healthcare enterprise.

It opened the trading session at $21.14, the shares rose to $22.405 and dropped to $20.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGL points out that the company has recorded 23.95% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -53.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 2786870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $31.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -15.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.63 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.75, while it was recorded at 21.14 for the last single week of trading, and 21.96 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $9,098 million, or 98.76% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 205,948,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 43,099,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $950.35 million in AGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $768.71 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 14.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 21,132,177 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 7,286,097 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 384,183,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,602,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,498,451 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,156,606 shares during the same period.