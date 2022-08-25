Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell -21.18% so far this year. What now?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] closed the trading session at $28.84 on 08/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.53, while the highest price level was $30.51. The company report on August 24, 2022 that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER OF FISCAL 2022 RESULTS.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 29, 2022 and provided a financial outlook for fiscal 2023.

“During my first sixty days I’ve spent considerable time in restaurants with our operators, exchanging ideas on how to make our operations more efficient, improve the guest experience, and grow the core business,” said Kevin Hochman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Brinker International. “We’re making quick interventions to better offset the tough inflationary headwinds and build sales momentum in the near term, as we work to meaningfully improve our four-wall economics and better position our business for long term sustainable and profitable growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.18 percent and weekly performance of -12.10 percent. The stock has been moved at -28.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 907.92K shares, EAT reached to a volume of 3303428 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $35.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $46 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on EAT stock. On May 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EAT shares from 60 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

EAT stock trade performance evaluation

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.10. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 22.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 30.76 for the last single week of trading, and 33.71 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.46 and a Gross Margin at +10.58. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 11.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.71. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 37.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to 10.88%.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,327 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,027,754, which is approximately -0.29% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,148,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.32 million in EAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $153.59 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly -1.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 6,702,045 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 5,073,158 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 34,254,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,029,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,103,521 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,695 shares during the same period.