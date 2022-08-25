Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE: BBWI] traded at a high on 08/24/22, posting a 0.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.96. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Bath & Body Works Launches Nationwide Loyalty Program.

Customers Invited to Join My Bath & Body Works Rewards to Earn Free Product, Gain Access to Exclusive Offers and Unlock Early Access Events.

Bath & Body Works celebrates the nationwide availability of its loyalty program, My Bath & Body Works Rewards. Customers ready to unlock a world of exclusive perks can enroll through the app, in stores or online. This program delivers incredible value — with just a $100 spend, customers receive a free product valued up to $16.50.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2811780 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at 4.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for BBWI stock reached $8.80 billion, with 240.00 million shares outstanding and 222.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, BBWI reached a trading volume of 2811780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]?

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Bath & Body Works Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Bath & Body Works Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bath & Body Works Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBWI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBWI in the course of the last twelve months was 7.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BBWI stock performed recently?

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, BBWI shares gained by 11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBWI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.64 for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.14, while it was recorded at 37.80 for the last single week of trading, and 50.56 for the last 200 days.

Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.93. Bath & Body Works Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.64.

Bath & Body Works Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBWI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bath & Body Works Inc. go to 14.57%.

Insider trade positions for Bath & Body Works Inc. [BBWI]

There are presently around $8,379 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBWI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,452,119, which is approximately -5.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC, holding 22,221,713 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.32 million in BBWI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $693.64 million in BBWI stock with ownership of nearly -1.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bath & Body Works Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Bath & Body Works Inc. [NYSE:BBWI] by around 32,122,810 shares. Additionally, 287 investors decreased positions by around 40,151,204 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 154,432,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,706,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBWI stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,254,198 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 8,624,001 shares during the same period.