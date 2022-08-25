Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Stock trading around $16.65 per share: What’s Next?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] closed the trading session at $16.65 on 08/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.5166, while the highest price level was $19.43. The company report on August 22, 2022 that Aehr Test Systems to Participate in the Needham Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference on August 25.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that it will participate in the 3rd Annual Needham Virtual Semiconductor and SemiCap 1×1 Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Aehr Test President and CEO Gayn Erickson and CFO Ken Spink will be hosting virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.14 percent and weekly performance of -1.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 41.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 63.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 136.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 805.64K shares, AEHR reached to a volume of 2664714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 100.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

AEHR stock trade performance evaluation

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 63.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 17.35 for the last single week of trading, and 12.56 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147 million, or 32.90% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,647,319, which is approximately 16.749% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,347,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.43 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.36 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -13.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 945,666 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,935,316 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 4,935,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,816,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 154,034 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,028 shares during the same period.