ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $5

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $2.71 on 08/24/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.57, while the highest price level was $2.76. The company report on August 10, 2022 that ADMA Biologics Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

2Q2022 Total Revenues Were $33.9 Million, a 90% Y-o-Y Increase.

Grew 2Q2022 Gross Profit to $7.8 Million, Up 112% Over 1Q2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 92.20 percent and weekly performance of 10.61 percent. The stock has been moved at 75.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 47.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 3417095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 27.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.57 for the last single week of trading, and 1.78 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -72.41 and a Gross Margin at +0.57. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -88.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.61.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $323 million, or 75.10% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,590,726, which is approximately 206.539% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 11,521,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.22 million in ADMA stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $28.08 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 29,232,348 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 14,692,088 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 75,405,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,329,493 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,769,984 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,945,022 shares during the same period.