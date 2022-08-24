XP Inc. [XP] fell -24.77% so far this year. What now?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] jumped around 2.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $21.62 at the close of the session, up 10.99%. The company report on August 9, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

XP Inc. stock is now -24.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XP Stock saw the intraday high of $21.74 and lowest of $19.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.08, which means current price is +27.40% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 5119292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $33.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.83 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.71, while it was recorded at 20.81 for the last single week of trading, and 26.42 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 18.40%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $5,862 million, or 67.40% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,888,185, which is approximately 76.801% of the company’s market cap and around 26.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,759,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $470.45 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $442.69 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -59.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 63,597,619 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 72,422,528 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 135,137,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,157,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,343,277 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 17,846,323 shares during the same period.