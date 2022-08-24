W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $6.90

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] price surged by 8.03 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on August 18, 2022 that W&T Offshore Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating at the following upcoming investor events:.

Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference – Executive management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 and Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

A sum of 4955916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.90M shares. W&T Offshore Inc. shares reached a high of $7.18 and dropped to a low of $6.50 until finishing in the latest session at $6.86.

The one-year WTI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.38. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $7.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for WTI shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 3.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.95. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 59.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 130.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.92 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.02, while it was recorded at 6.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.38. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.43.

W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $501 million, or 51.30% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,841,304, which is approximately 44.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,299,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.93 million in WTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $50.24 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 18.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 23,717,586 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,734,302 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,640,356 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,092,244 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,316,271 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,047 shares during the same period.