why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.82

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] traded at a high on 08/23/22, posting a 8.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.41. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Six Flags Announces Second Quarter 2022 Performance.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today reported second quarter 2022 financial results.

“This is a transitional year for Six Flags, as we reset the foundations of our business model to focus on delivering a premium guest experience, while at the same time, correcting for decades of heavy price discounting,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “Our guest satisfaction scores are well above 2021 and our guest spending per capita has increased more than fifty percent versus pre-pandemic levels. We believe our initial progress validates the potential of our new strategy, and provides a very healthy earnings base from which we can grow.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5031047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.01%.

The market cap for SIX stock reached $2.15 billion, with 84.99 million shares outstanding and 81.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, SIX reached a trading volume of 5031047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $29.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $41 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $24, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has SIX stock performed recently?

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, SIX shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.88, while it was recorded at 24.20 for the last single week of trading, and 35.09 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 17.93%.

Insider trade positions for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,988 million, or 94.11% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 9,475,000, which is approximately 6.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,073,979 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.5 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $166.22 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly 4.29% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 22,297,417 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 17,892,000 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 41,265,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,455,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,795,181 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 10,988,644 shares during the same period.