why Sabre Corporation [SABR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.00

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] slipped around -0.16 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $7.01 at the close of the session, down -2.23%. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Sabre Corporation Announces Refinancing of Term B Loans.

Sabre Corporation (“Sabre”) (Nasdaq: SABR) today announced a refinancing of a portion of its existing indebtedness. Sabre incurred no additional indebtedness as a result of the refinancing above the refinanced amount, other than amounts covering the original issue discount (OID), certain interest, fees and expenses. The refinancing has meaningfully improved Sabre’s debt maturity profile.

The refinancing included the application of the proceeds of a new $675 million term loan “B” facility (the “New Facility”), borrowed by its wholly-owned subsidiary Sabre GLBL Inc. (“Sabre GLBL”) under its existing senior secured credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”), with the effect of extending the maturity of approximately $647 million of the existing Term Loan B credit facility incurred prior to August 15, 2022 under the Credit Agreement. The New Facility matures on June 30, 2028 and offers Sabre the ability to prepay or repay the New Facility after 12 months or to prepay or repay at a 101 premium before that date. The interest rates on the New Facility will be based on Term SOFR, replacing LIBOR, plus an applicable margin.

Sabre Corporation stock is now -18.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABR Stock saw the intraday high of $7.41 and lowest of $7.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.65, which means current price is +28.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.29M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 4305160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $14 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.88. With this latest performance, SABR shares gained by 14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.61, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.89. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.83.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corporation [SABR]

There are presently around $2,418 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,039,783, which is approximately 28.908% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,934,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.86 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $157.51 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,528,295 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 51,462,137 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 242,875,109 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,865,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,898,494 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 30,556,408 shares during the same period.