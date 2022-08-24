why Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.70

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] jumped around 0.55 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.09 at the close of the session, up 7.29%. The company report on August 4, 2022 that Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Esperion (NASDAQ: ESPR) today announced that, on August 2, 2022, the Compensation Committee of Esperion’s Board of Directors granted 13 new employees 66,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) under Esperion’s 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

The 2017 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously an employee or non-employee director of Esperion (or following a bona fide period of non-employment), as an inducement material to such individual’s entering into employment with Esperion, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 61.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ESPR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.4799 and lowest of $7.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.28, which means current price is +146.65% above from all time high which was touched on 08/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 843.56K shares, ESPR reached a trading volume of 4365730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESPR shares is $10.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on ESPR stock. On October 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ESPR shares from 28 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.70.

How has ESPR stock performed recently?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, ESPR shares gained by 29.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.12 for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.35, while it was recorded at 7.43 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -289.02 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.04.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. go to 16.90%.

Insider trade positions for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [ESPR]

There are presently around $451 million, or 85.30% of ESPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESPR stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 7,546,008, which is approximately -7.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.54 million in ESPR stocks shares; and MEDITOR GROUP LTD, currently with $36.15 million in ESPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR] by around 9,466,949 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,442,397 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 40,785,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,695,169 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESPR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,022,839 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 691,763 shares during the same period.