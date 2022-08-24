Wall Street Analyst Initiated Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: WINT] surged by $0.24 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.88 during the day while it closed the day at $0.70. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Windtree Therapeutics Announces KL4 Surfactant and AEROSURF® Global License Agreement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Windtree may receive up to $78.9 million in development, regulatory and commercial milestones plus low double digit royaltiesDevelopment and all other costs to be assumed by Lee’s Pharmaceutical and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular disorders, today announced it has entered into a global licensing agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Limited, (Lee’s) and its affiliate Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd., (Zhaoke) for the development and commercialization of Windtree’s acute pulmonary pipeline treatments KL4 surfactant and drug/device combination, AEROSURF®, for the treatment of preterm infants with respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) and other potential applications. RDS often occurs in preterm infants when the lung is not fully developed with natural lung surfactant and may require surfactant therapy to sustain life.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 84.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WINT stock has inclined by 38.61% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.69% and lost -56.39% year-on date.

The market cap for WINT stock reached $21.39 million, with 29.20 million shares outstanding and 21.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 234.23K shares, WINT reached a trading volume of 61759099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WINT shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WINT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

WINT stock trade performance evaluation

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.21. With this latest performance, WINT shares gained by 75.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.36 for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4164, while it was recorded at 0.4653 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9584 for the last 200 days.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.08.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [WINT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.10% of WINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WINT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 583,853, which is approximately 5.91% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 361,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in WINT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.11 million in WINT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:WINT] by around 297,878 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 249,347 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,020,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,567,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WINT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,373 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 215,016 shares during the same period.